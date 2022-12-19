 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Bryan: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

