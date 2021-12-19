 Skip to main content
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

News Alert