Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
