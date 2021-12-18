Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
