 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert