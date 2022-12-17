 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

