This evening in Bryan: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
