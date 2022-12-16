 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

