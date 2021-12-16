Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.