Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bryan area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
