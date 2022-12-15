Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bryan area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.