This evening in Bryan: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
