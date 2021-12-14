 Skip to main content
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

Local Weather

