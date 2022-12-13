Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.