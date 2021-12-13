Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.