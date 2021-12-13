This evening in Bryan: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. I…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Saturday's w…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 1…
For the drive home in Bryan: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 54F. SSW winds shifting to WNW …
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.