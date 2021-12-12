 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

