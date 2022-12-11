This evening in Bryan: Cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
