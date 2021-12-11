This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
