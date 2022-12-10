Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Rain early with thunderstorms developing late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
