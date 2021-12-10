 Skip to main content
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 54F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

