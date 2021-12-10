For the drive home in Bryan: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 54F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 1…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is…
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Models are showing…
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …