Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy with periods of drizzle after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.