For the drive home in Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
