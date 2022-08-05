Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
