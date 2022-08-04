Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 76-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
