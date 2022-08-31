Bryan's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
