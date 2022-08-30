Bryan's evening forecast: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
