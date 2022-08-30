Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.