Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.