Bryan's evening forecast: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
