Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 100.52. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
