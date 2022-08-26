This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
