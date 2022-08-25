This evening in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expect…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though i…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot te…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Bryan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…