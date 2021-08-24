Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.