Bryan's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
