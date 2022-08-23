Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.