Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
