Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.