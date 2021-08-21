For the drive home in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
