Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 78-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though i…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
This evening in Bryan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, Bryan folk…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 1…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot te…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…