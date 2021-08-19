Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 99.91. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 78-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house withou…
This evening in Bryan: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low near 75F. Winds light and v…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatu…