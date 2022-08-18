Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.