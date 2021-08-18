Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 77-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
