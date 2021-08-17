For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
