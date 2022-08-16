For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 105, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
