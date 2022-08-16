Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 105, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.