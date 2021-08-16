Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 100.78. A 76-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.