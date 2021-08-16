Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 100.78. A 76-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of…
Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bryan folks should be prepared f…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatu…