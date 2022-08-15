Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 78 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.