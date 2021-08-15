This evening in Bryan: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 96.25. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
