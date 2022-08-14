For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 101. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 75 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
