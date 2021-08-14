 Skip to main content
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 76F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 98.51. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

