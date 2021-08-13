Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.