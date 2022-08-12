Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 thoug…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a …
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will …
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear skies. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temper…