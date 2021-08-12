For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 99.91. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though i…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bryan folks should be prepared f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very…