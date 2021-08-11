Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 99.89. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.