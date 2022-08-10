Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
