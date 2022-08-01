Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 103. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.