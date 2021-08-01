 Skip to main content
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

